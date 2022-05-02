My question is did the bulk of political journalists know they were working with him or were they marks and will they ever reflect on th…hahaha i kid https://t.co/4ratBbHtXX
— Atrios (@Atrios) May 1, 2022
My question is did the bulk of political journalists know they were working with him or were they marks and will they ever reflect on th…hahaha i kid https://t.co/4ratBbHtXX
— Atrios (@Atrios) May 1, 2022
One thought on “Media Manchin boosters”
Manchin is a corrupt money grubber who fouls the environment for the sheer profit and pleasure of it.
Manchin agrees with warmonger Adam Kinzinger who wants Congress to pass a new AMUF–Authorization to Use Military Force—aimed at Russia.
Warmonger Kinzinger’s AUMF is stupid and dangerous and should be rejected out of hand even if Manchin is all for it.