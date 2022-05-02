One thought on “Media Manchin boosters

  1. Manchin is a corrupt money grubber who fouls the environment for the sheer profit and pleasure of it.

    Manchin agrees with warmonger Adam Kinzinger who wants Congress to pass a new AMUF–Authorization to Use Military Force—aimed at Russia.

    Warmonger Kinzinger’s AUMF is stupid and dangerous and should be rejected out of hand even if Manchin is all for it.

