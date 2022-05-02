The multimillionaire who has his own TV studio says what?
On Carlson’s show, he pits the “ruling class” (what he often refers to as “they”) against “you,” his viewers, who are part of a Fox News audience that is 92 percent white and overwhelmingly older, according to Nielsen data. “They” threaten everything “you” believe in. pic.twitter.com/bCmRC0Huj2
According to Carlson, “they” include Democratic (and some Republican) officials, members of the media, Big Tech executives, academics, sports and Hollywood stars, and others. “They,” he says, don’t care about “you,” “your children” or “your grandchildren.” https://t.co/4Q0dQygM6N pic.twitter.com/fpXaGAFgr4
Carlson referred to this “ruling class” in more than 800 of his 1,150 episodes from the beginning of his show in November 2016 through 2021, the extent of our analysis. From 2020 on, he pushed this theory in nearly every episode. https://t.co/4Q0dQygM6N pic.twitter.com/PE8ZZOmtLs
One thought on “Tucker paint-by-numbers”
Why did Carlson add Swanson to his middle name? Because he’s an opportunist.
Hammering the Fascist Republican Party should be the Democratic Party’s only message for the next 6 months. (Liars, criminals, racists, authoritarians.)
Each faction within the Fascist Republican Party “wants what it wants, and they want it now” which is why they are willing to kill each other off to get it.
The Democrats need to condemn the crimes that the Fascist Republican Party has committed against the Constitution.
Suppression of individual rights, an attempted coup, et al.
And they need to condemn these crimes every day.