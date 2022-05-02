Tucker paint-by-numbers

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

The multimillionaire who has his own TV studio says what?

On Carlson’s show, he pits the “ruling class” (what he often refers to as “they”) against “you,” his viewers, who are part of a Fox News audience that is 92 percent white and overwhelmingly older, according to Nielsen data. “They” threaten everything “you” believe in. pic.twitter.com/bCmRC0Huj2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 30, 2022

According to Carlson, “they” include Democratic (and some Republican) officials, members of the media, Big Tech executives, academics, sports and Hollywood stars, and others. “They,” he says, don’t care about “you,” “your children” or “your grandchildren.” https://t.co/4Q0dQygM6N pic.twitter.com/fpXaGAFgr4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 30, 2022