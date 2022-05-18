Land of Giants

0 shares Share

Very dangerous right-wing Christianist nut job Doug Mastriano, who collaborated with Trump to try to overturn the election in PA, just won the Republican gubernatorial nomination. God help us.

Thankfully, he will be running against Dem Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is incredibly popular. The race, which was considered a tossup, is now “leans Dem.”

.@CookPolitical will be moving this race from Toss Up to Lean Democrat upon Mastriano's #PAGov win. https://t.co/kZE7LG4Mil — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) May 18, 2022

Doug Mastriano will be my opponent – and he is the most extreme gubernatorial candidate in the country. He would ban abortion, end vote by mail, and rip away our freedoms. Pennsylvania is a swing state. We can't take anything for granted. Chip in: https://t.co/K3NI1aPxvL — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 18, 2022

