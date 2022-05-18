Land of Giants

Very dangerous right-wing Christianist nut job Doug Mastriano, who collaborated with Trump to try to overturn the election in PA, just won the Republican gubernatorial nomination. God help us.

Thankfully, he will be running against Dem Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is incredibly popular. The race, which was considered a tossup, is now “leans Dem.”

 

 

 

 

  1. In a blow to the establishment wing (corporatists) of the Democratic Party John Fetterman crushed Manchinite Conner Lamb in the US senate race.
    Fetterman will run against some Fascist, Republican spouting Trumpian conspiracy theories.

    Shapiro will help Fetterman and vice versa, so the Democrats will pick up a senate seat and hold the governorship in PA.

