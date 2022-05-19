But the 2022 primary turnout appears drastically different to 2020
WOLFE COUNTY
Dem Voters=1595
GOP Voters=175
ELLIOTT COUNTY
Dem Voters=1034
GOP Voters=160
So counties who had suddenly turned overwhelmingly GOP in 2020, switched back to being OVERWHELMINGLY Blue in 2022?🤔 pic.twitter.com/ttCpKR79vy
— Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) May 18, 2022
And another county I dug into was Breathitt County
In 2020 I was surprised that Mitch had won with 234% more votes than they had registered Republicans
Yet, in 2022 the Dems turned out big time in Breathitt while Republicans were barely there??
BREATHITT
Dems=3348
GOP=331 pic.twitter.com/OMRHGdbnNZ
— Alison Greene (@GrassrootsSpeak) May 18, 2022
One thought on “Did Mitch steal his re-election? Some say it’s true.”
Of course he did.