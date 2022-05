0 shares Share

I’m fascinated by the fact that this is the only song Linda Ronstadt ever wrote:

I drove around in this lonesome town

Felt just like a beginner

Friends I saw they just brought me down

They’re so cynical and bitter

Well I guess I’m just like them now

I never thought I’d turn out like that

Could you take me back and try me

Try me again?

