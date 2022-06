0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Irony alert: This song was written after Todd fell in love with his married backup singer, who refused to leave her husband. After the tour, she was visiting her mother when Todd sent over a demo of this song. She changed her mind after hearing it. Michelle and Todd have now been married for 23 years. So I guess when it comes to parallel lines, they had the quantum physics version.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook