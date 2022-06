0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

You old-timers may remember I used to work for one of these for-profit predators and got booted because I wouldn’t lie to prospective students. I am happy to see this happen:

The Education Dept & VP Harris are going to announce tomorrow that all loans from defunct, predatory for-profit college Corinthian Colleges will be canceled entirely, and all payments made on outstanding loans refunded. Expected $5.8 billion in relief. Story soon– — David Dayen (@ddayen) June 1, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook