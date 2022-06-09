Yeah, we’ll see

NEW: Senate bipartisan group is close to a deal on new laws to prevent stolen elections, per two sources.

They met tonight.

COLLINS said it “went very well.”

They’re eying a deal “this week.”

Details on what they’ve agreed to and what issues linger 👇https://t.co/v8RTN7GlAK

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 9, 2022