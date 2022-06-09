NEW: Senate bipartisan group is close to a deal on new laws to prevent stolen elections, per two sources.
They met tonight.
COLLINS said it “went very well.”
They’re eying a deal “this week.”
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 9, 2022
One thought on “Yeah, we’ll see”
The shame of it is that we are forced to pass laws that guarantee that some future anti-democratic, Christofascist Republican like traitor Trump doesn’t try to attempt another coup.
Wouldn’t it be easier to destroy the Christofascist Republican Party at the polls come November?