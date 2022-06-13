Be there or be square

UPDATE: Bill Stepien has canceled due to a “family emergency”.
Thursday night’s hearing was impressive, and they were just getting started. I hope you’re all watching these pieces of living history:
Testifying Monday before the committee will be former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien; Chris Stirewalt, a former political editor for Fox News who was fired after projecting on election night that Biden would win Arizona; Benjamin Ginsberg, a Republican election lawyer; former U.S. attorney B.J. “BJay” Pak; and Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner of Philadelphia.
The witnesses confirmed for Monday’s hearing are likely to bolster the committee’s assertion that Trump had a “seven-part plan” to overturn the results of the 2020 election, as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, said Thursday.