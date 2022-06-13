Police arrested dozens of white supremacist group members that were planning to riot at a Pride event in Idaho on Saturday. https://t.co/vTG1kB08FI
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 12, 2022
Every time Patriot Front is in the news, this clip of them being chased out of Philly by a small handful of locals should be shared. https://t.co/MBIKJSwH1G
— Grant Lorrell (@GrantLorrell) June 12, 2022
2 thoughts on “Screw these guys”
The 2nd Amendment to the Constitution calls for a “well-regulated militia.”
These crazy bastards and their so-called militia are who the founder fathers had in mind when they addressed this problem.
Did you notice those idaho nazis were in the back of a box truck? A truck w/no windows & only one door? What if, say, it had been hijacked & dumped about 50 miles away w/the door locked? Just thinkin’…