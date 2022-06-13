Screw these guys

~ susie

susie

2 thoughts on “Screw these guys

  1. The 2nd Amendment to the Constitution calls for a “well-regulated militia.”
    These crazy bastards and their so-called militia are who the founder fathers had in mind when they addressed this problem.

  2. Did you notice those idaho nazis were in the back of a box truck? A truck w/no windows & only one door? What if, say, it had been hijacked & dumped about 50 miles away w/the door locked? Just thinkin’…

