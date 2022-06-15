Here is @NorahODonnell's evening news intro last night: "rising inflation!…fears of a recession!…stocks plummeting!… gas prices!…bear market!…worry about your 401-k!…"
Then.. finally…
"The stunning testimony on Capitol Hill about an intoxicated Rudy Giuliani!" pic.twitter.com/AY4EokxzKY
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org ☮️ (@froomkin) June 14, 2022
One thought on “Fear for sale! Fear for sale!”
There won’t be a recession unless the FED forces one on us.
Joe Biden has already washed his hands over what the FED might or might not do. Powell will end up being the goat if a recession happens.
Joe Biden wants to suspend the federal gas tax “until the war in Ukraine ends” in order to lower the price of gas at the pump.
When will we know if the war in Ukraine has ended?
Rather than being opaque and disingenuous why doesn’t Joe Biden announce that he will be sending a ‘gas rebate check’ to every American with a registered automobile?
The government and the statisticians know how many miles the ‘average’ American drives every year and how much those miles cost to drive. Rebate “Putin’s tax” on oil at the very least.
Those ‘cash rebate checks’ which Joe will send out to every registered owner should be paid for by the oil companies using an excess profits tax.