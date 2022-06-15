Fear for sale! Fear for sale!

Here is @NorahODonnell's evening news intro last night: "rising inflation!…fears of a recession!…stocks plummeting!… gas prices!…bear market!…worry about your 401-k!…"

Then.. finally…

"The stunning testimony on Capitol Hill about an intoxicated Rudy Giuliani!" pic.twitter.com/AY4EokxzKY

