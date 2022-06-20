Inbox: Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell calls on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign over new reporting about Ginni Thomas.
"Clarence Thomas cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor but instead as a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court." pic.twitter.com/NnvMOUDd3e
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 16, 2022
One thought on “I heart Bill Pascrell”
There are 5 closed-minded Catholic ideologues sitting on the court.
Most of them belong to secret Catholic organizations who have espoused violence.
Thomas is a Jesuit who graduated from Holy Cross. The Jesuits have had a long and checkered past that includes everything from theft and murder to violent revolution.