JUST IN: Jan. 6 Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET after previously revising its schedule to postpone the hearings for "several weeks." https://t.co/BCJzqfnkHO
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 27, 2022
Very interesting … https://t.co/dB03fcrxs1
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 27, 2022
One thought on “That’s 1 p.m. EST today!”
Hopefully, Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-aide to Mark Meadows will be ratting her boss out today.
Meadows was one of the founders and leaders of the Christofascist House Freedom Caucus.
The members of the Christofascist Freedom Caucus all seem to have been a party to the planning and organizing of the coup.
Traitors.