Jesus Christ

It’s probably been 30 years since I had a panic attack, but I had one after these rulings were released today:

Live Updates: Supreme Court Curbs E.P.A.’s Authority to Address Climate Change https://t.co/che8ik0nKN — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 30, 2022

After the attempted coup, this cannot happen. Supreme Court to hear case on GOP ‘independent legislature’ theory that could radically reshape elections – POLITICO https://t.co/YL1xOZ1zzf — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 30, 2022

It is a giant reg flag that this partisan court has agreed to take up the independent state legislatures doctrine. An overt attempt at a coup, allowing a partisan gerrymandered legislature to overturn an election even if it violates the state constitution. https://t.co/SdnYWXDdVO — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 30, 2022

