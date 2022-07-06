0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

BREAKING: Lindsey GRAHAM, EASTMAN, Jenna ELLIS, Rudy GIULIANI, CLETA Mitchell, and Kenneth CHESEBRO have received grand jury SUBPOENAS in Georgia as part of the Fulton County DA criminal investigation. https://t.co/Ym4gws9lqO — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 5, 2022

With news of Fulton County DA subpoenas to Giuliani, Sen Lindsey Graham, Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis I recommend this Chart showing how evidence presented by #January6thHearings fits likely Georgia state crime by President Trumphttps://t.co/FvXKOIsqrz pic.twitter.com/3RTaj9sQod — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) July 5, 2022

This suggests the GA investigation may be getting further into the fake electors, on top of the beg for 12,000 votes. https://t.co/2Hwf8MCfsQ — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 5, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

