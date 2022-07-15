Coming attractions

BREAKING: All 9 members of the Select Committee are now meeting in Nancy Pelosi's office.
Something is going down, tweeps.😳👆
— Jason Lincoln Jeffers🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@shamanartist) July 14, 2022
All the Jan. 6 committee members just walked into Pelosi’s office.
Asked if they’ve reached a conclusion on calling in former VP Pence, Chair Bennie Thompson says “we haven’t made a decision.”
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 14, 2022
The Jan. 6 committee is preparing for a primetime hearing focusing on former President Trump and the evidence that he interfered with their investigation. This comes as new details show some Secret Service members erased text messages from January 5th and 6th, according to DHS. pic.twitter.com/YY5w01yJDD
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 14, 2022
Here's the excuse: "the messages were erased from the system as part of a device-replacement program after the watchdog asked the agency for records related to its electronic communications."
I'm not buying it. https://t.co/xrxXECuUcL
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 14, 2022
“Everyone else’s story about what happened that day is wrong. Also, we deleted all of our text messages on that specific day immediately after they were requested by the Committee.” https://t.co/HPkjdERiAF
— Charles Gaba 🇺🇦 (@charles_gaba) July 15, 2022