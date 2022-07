oh my god. woman's long-time stalker is banging on her door, screaming, then breaks in. neighbors call the police 6+ times, say "he's going to kill her." cops don't show up for hours, then leave without going inside. 12 hours later she's dead. https://t.co/tMnLxoSr19

— josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 19, 2022