Destroying experience

In his speech Sat, Trump failed to mention his reported plan to issue an executive order in a 2nd term allowing him to fire civil servants without cause. Newt did it today: “We have a seasoned enough cadre, that if we work at it methodically .. we can reshape the federal govt.” pic.twitter.com/5XE3UoeXR2
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 25, 2022
He’s talking about this — approvingly.
Trump and his people aren't just getting ready for another term. They're preparing what I'm calling Turnkey Authoritarianism, ready for use by any Republican. Its key element is a purge of the civil service: https://t.co/Bp2XRC8ZNs
Excellent/scary reporting by @jonathanvswan
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 25, 2022