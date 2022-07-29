Think he’s pissed?

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Senate Republicans celebrating after they blocked a bill which would've given better health benefits to veterans who suffer from the effects of open-air burn pitspic.twitter.com/qxnQZwr26z — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 28, 2022

“If this is America First, America is f*cked!” – Jon Stewart GOING IN ON the Senate Republicans who killed the PACT Act that would have helped veterans affected by toxic burn pits, simply because they’re mad about reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/hnUtu4orRU — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 28, 2022

The crowds are only getting bigger as the rest of the country learns of what the Senate did yesterday…all led by the heartless actions of @SenToomey. https://t.co/G0NtthuHkg — Jeremy Butler (@JeremyButler01) July 28, 2022

Stewart: Wtf are we… They’re on Senate time. Senate time is ridiculous. These motherfuckers live to 200. They’re tortoises. pic.twitter.com/DfzjMcfmdz — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2022

Stewart: Senate is where accountability goes to die. They’re never losing their jobs. Pat Toomey didn’t lose his job, he’s walking away. God knows what pot of gold he’s stepping into to lobby this government to shit on more people pic.twitter.com/bhoiQFaPmc — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

