RICO their asses

Can you say “Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations”?

AHEM! "The Defense Department wiped the phones of top departing DOD and Army officials at the end of the Trump admin, deleting any texts from key witnesses to events surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack, according to court filings." https://t.co/dauZICP6a9 — Laffy (@GottaLaff) August 2, 2022

“The cell phones of several key defense department and U.S. Military officials were wiped of important info at the end of the Trump administration Including text messages from January 6th” pic.twitter.com/yx420ndaHo — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022

