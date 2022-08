Steve Bannon lays out agenda for House Republicans: “Everybody has to understand, when we win in November, and come in January, the hearings are going to take place of a real January 6 commission, real committee. It’s going to get to adjudicate what happened in November of 2020.” pic.twitter.com/3575fxmbWY

— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) August 4, 2022