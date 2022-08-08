Why diabetics shouldn’t vote for Republicans

“After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma." https://t.co/qTYNXpjzax

The GOP BLOCKED capping insulin at $35 for 7 million Americans

But they & Sinema managed to squeeze in a last-minute change to protect private equity subsidiaries from paying the minimum 15% corporate tax rate

Ask yourself why that is

Ask yourself who GOP campaign donors are

— Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 7, 2022