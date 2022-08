0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Can’t even make their own art or music, they have to twist someone else’s:

Hamilton Issues Cease-and-Desist Letter to Church for Illegally Performing Homophobic Version of Hit Broadway Show–like Communist China, the GOP does not care about US intellectual property rights https://t.co/eG7VYNw4RO via @mediaite — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 8, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook