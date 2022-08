Last night, I posted a screenshot of top replies on TheDonald about the Mar a Lago raid, almost all of them violent.

One user, bananaguard62, referenced a "civil war."

Well, it turns out bananaguard62 is Tyler Welch Slaeker, awaiting sentencing for storming the Capitol on 1/6. pic.twitter.com/wntNmjrgHX

— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 9, 2022