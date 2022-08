0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

And remember: If there was anything in that Mar-A-Lago search warrant that made him look good, he would have already released it!

Trump to be deposed by N.Y. AG in civil probe of his business practices https://t.co/7gGyxqK1YE — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 10, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook