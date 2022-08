Marc Elias is the famous Democratic election lawyer who keeps winning cases. The Republicans think he’s the anti-Christ:

A blue checkmark account tweeted an image that included: "Elias has a rope with his name on it and knows it."

I reported to @TwitterSafety and they said "after reviewing the available information, we want to let you know [account] hasn’t broken our safety policies."

