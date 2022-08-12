You just knew it was nukes

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Probably planning to sell the documents for his retirement plan:

FBI searched Trump’s home to look for nuclear documents and other items, sources say https://t.co/mZEl7FP5Ms — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 12, 2022

OMG Also signals intelligence material. Not JUST nuclear weapons info! https://t.co/76qQD2D8mM — Dave Johnson (@dcjohnson) August 12, 2022

And the head of that Division was at the raid at Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/ZWTWKANYtV — hilzoy (@hilzoy) August 12, 2022

Don't forget trump fired the chief head of our nuclear weapons department days after he lost the election and 2 other national security top positions https://t.co/4rxq0Na79u — AriLoki (@arilochi) August 12, 2022

Looking forward to watching the Trumpalos contort and abase themselves explaining all the legit reasons Trump needed to take top secret nuke documents and store them at his upjumped Ramada Inn — InvokeTheHat (@Popehat) August 12, 2022

People ask why Trump would keep docs. Plenty of possible reasons. E.g.—and this example is pure speculation: Signals intel on MBS & Khashoggi, or on Saudi nukes, are the kind of docs you’d want in case you had to remind the Saudis to keep the $$$ coming. https://t.co/EEcegr6SJR — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 12, 2022

If the FBI can come for Trump’s stolen U.S. nuclear secrets, then they can come for yours… pic.twitter.com/oQxb3zB4Xp — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) August 12, 2022

There’s nothing funny about trump taking our nuclear secrets. Until you picture Eric and Junior using them to try and build a nuke in the basement. — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) August 12, 2022

I was right, he was trying to sell nuke secrets. Trump is a traitor. — Radio Justice 📻🎙⚖ (@justiceputnam) August 12, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

