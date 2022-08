0 shares Share

A musician pal of mine was contacted by Carlos Santana’s people. They wanted him to perform one of his songs with Carlos on his album, All That I Am. (The 2005 one that debuted on Billboard at No. 2 and made this song into a monster hit.) My friend snickered and said words to the effect of, “Why would I want to be on a record with this has-been?” He did not have the best instincts.

