Donnie’s very bad day

If you think you’re having a bad day, here’s a search warrant that was approved by a Trump appointed judge claiming 1. Evidence of a crime 2. Contraband, fruits of a crime, or other items illegally present. Willful retention of national defense information is a BFD. pic.twitter.com/tp73PboBsl — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) August 18, 2022

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg on the Weisselberg plea: "This plea agreement directly implicates the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activity and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the corporation." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2022

Why Donald Trump should be watching Rudy Giuliani's Georgia situation very carefully. https://t.co/49q9jy5pUz pic.twitter.com/DoZotjFN8r — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2022

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed https://t.co/p7b1lUhgo5 via @thedailybeast — Frances Langum 🧶🇺🇦 (@bluegal) August 19, 2022

