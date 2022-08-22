The future of CNN

I watched the final broadcast in the life of @ReliableSources. Only @Deggans found the right words for the occasion by speaking directly to the people who made this decision. Watch: pic.twitter.com/qIk61QND4B
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) August 21, 2022
This news item fell underneath the radar but it's worth highlighting.
The new chief @CNN Chris Licht met privately with GOP lawmakers at the Capitol last month to ask them how to make CNN more sympathetic to Republicans.https://t.co/Jw2okldQ3R
— Tobie now and ever (@NowTobie) August 19, 2022
This betrays a huge misunderstanding of this political/media moment. Going soft on Republicans won’t make more MAGA supporters watch CNN. Hating CNN is part of their ideology. All this will do is cause liberals to stop watching. https://t.co/KKbOmbkVd8
— Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) August 21, 2022