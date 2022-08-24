Wipes a ton of debt, including from lots of borrowers who got taken by for-profits. The 125k cap will likely be an admin headache. Will slightly increase inflation compared to restarting payments. It'll piss off some people, including some disappointed progressives. -30- https://t.co/Lc2Jzw3wHM
— Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) August 23, 2022
We reported today WH officials have been discussing coupling the $10K w/ a temporary & final extension in the moratorium, but Biden's final decision remains unclearhttps://t.co/KGSXydE8Ij
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 23, 2022
One thought on “Today’s special, $10K off?”
Student debt has been the number one contributor to cutting the legs out from under the middle class. Unless one is a physician or legacy hedge fund manager, it takes decades to pay it off. OR, one can sacrifice owning a house or starting a family. Student loans are the gateway drug for a permanent underclass.