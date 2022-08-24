Today’s special, $10K off?

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Today’s special, $10K off?

  1. Student debt has been the number one contributor to cutting the legs out from under the middle class. Unless one is a physician or legacy hedge fund manager, it takes decades to pay it off. OR, one can sacrifice owning a house or starting a family. Student loans are the gateway drug for a permanent underclass.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.