The way you know the student debt plan is good…

Is by the swarm of establishment media institutions coming out against it. Because they’re “worried” about inflation. Or they’re “concerned” about moral hazard.

They can kiss my motherfucking ass.

 

 

  1. This is the one, the fucking bud that should have been nipped,

    “A key Reagan advisor warned in 1970 that free college was producing the dangerously explosive “dynamite” of an “educated proletariat,”

    The never popular, “user fee,” approach to education, swallowed whole by a credulous nation scared by watching students (like me) marching against the war in Viet Nam and some of them (‘oh my god, how could this happen’) being murdered for it.

    For profit education, like for profit healthcare, the stroll down anti-democracy lane to where we are today. Fuck republicans forever.

