The way you know the student debt plan is good…

Is by the swarm of establishment media institutions coming out against it. Because they’re “worried” about inflation. Or they’re “concerned” about moral hazard.

They can kiss my motherfucking ass.

Media please do your homework. Esp Sunday shows. If you’re gonna “both sides” Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan, then you must ask guests about PPP loans (did you or anyone in your family get one? was it forgiven?); Farmers’ bailout, auto bailout did you oppose them? — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) August 25, 2022

DEMOCRATS IN DISARRAY! SOME! THE ONLY STORY WE KNOW!

Meanwhile, "81 percent of Democrats were in favor of canceling at least some student loan debt" https://t.co/OjsXCkFzjr — Mr. Exciting (@MlsterExciting) August 25, 2022

counterpoint: I paid off my student debt in 1981 and I think it's fucking awesome that student debt relief is happening now. maybe it's because I'm not a score-settling whiny grievance-baby — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 24, 2022

Hey @DrOz, why are you against student debt cancellation now? You seemed to support it back in 2017. You know, before you started pretending to be from PA. pic.twitter.com/rpYegNJcZH — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) August 25, 2022

Maybe you don't believe me when I say that the math doesn't support claims that debt relief is inflationary. But the socialists at, um, Goldman Sachs reach the same conclusion 1/ https://t.co/WCJEVbl05d — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 25, 2022

As Biden cancels (some) student debt, remember why the debt exists. A key Reagan advisor warned in 1970 that free college was producing the dangerously explosive "dynamite" of an "educated proletariat," and "we have to be selective on who we allow to go through higher education": pic.twitter.com/SWqZFRRTuN — 🦀 Jon 🦀 Schwarz 🦀 (@schwarz) August 24, 2022

