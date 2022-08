Trump just shared an article comparing the FBI to the "gestapo" while citing Ruby Ridge. That was a key radicalizing event for Tim McVeigh. Worse, Trump and his propagandists are now using similar martyrdom tropes. That's ominous. I discussed this with historian Nicole Hemmer: https://t.co/yamFrGXxSd

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 29, 2022