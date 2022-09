Brett Favre earned nearly $140 million as a star NFL quarterback over two decades..

But that didn’t stop Mississippi from paying Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018, to make motivational speeches — out of federal welfare funds intended for needy families. https://t.co/1IumdaxyRk

— Old Man Lefty (@OldManLefty1) September 2, 2022