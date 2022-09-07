It’s got to be making Trump crazy

That Barr keeps going on Fox and criticizing how Trump’s lawyer’s are handling the case:
Barr: The opinion I think is wrong. I think the government should appeal it. It was deeply flawed in a number of ways. I don’t think it will hold up. pic.twitter.com/RN49z1X21Q
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 6, 2022
New: Judge Cannon — overseeing Trump special master case — rejects proposed amicus brief submitted by former DOJ and state officials who served in GOP admins that opposed appointing a special master, per new paperless order
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) September 6, 2022