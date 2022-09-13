I heart Sen. Whitehouse

0 shares Share

He just never gives up!

And if not, doesn’t that belie the theory that the Court can clean up its own messes? And if it can’t, doesn’t that prove the need for Congress to step in? — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 12, 2022

Don’t like that? How about an independent review? Chief judges of the eleven Circuits form an ethics panel with power to hear complaints, investigate and make public findings and recommendations. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 12, 2022

There are lots of options for finally restoring integrity at the Court but this much is undeniable: the Court’s ethics omerta is both wrong and unsustainable. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 12, 2022

