Subpoenas "also requested information about any members of the executive and legislative branches who may have taken part in planning, executing the rally, or tried to “obstruct, influence, impede or delay” the certification of the presidential election." https://t.co/9pufMm9Sne

Peter Strzok says on #DeadlineWH that the DOJ investigation is at the feet of House and Senate Republicans, "So this is right at the feet of not only congressmen but senators as well. And I think there are a lot of people who are probably very uneasy tonight reading this news." pic.twitter.com/N3l4X3VZ30

— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 12, 2022