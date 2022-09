0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Sure seems like the DoJ is very, very busy these days:

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says FBI Surrounded Him and Seized His Cellphone at Hardee’s https://t.co/88EelvrP9x pic.twitter.com/A6DtnWYmSC — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 14, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook