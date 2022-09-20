0 shares Share

NEW: The DoJ has sent a letter to Special Master Judge Dearie about the document review saying "Master WILL NOT review the documents with classification markings. If the 11th circuit does NOT stay their review, DoJ will propose a way forward." https://t.co/ErPpmUrhNr — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 19, 2022

NEW: Trump's defense team in panic mode: Special Master demanding Trump "disclose specific information regarding declassification to the Court and to the Government…will force [Trump] to fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment…" — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) September 19, 2022

Trump's defense team also balking at Special Master Dearie's proposed Draft Case Management Plan, with Trump complaining that it is moving too quickly. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) September 19, 2022

