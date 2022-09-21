Judge Dearie is a real judge

0 shares Share

“The government gives me prima facie evidence that these are classified documents,” Judge Dearie said, referring to the plain markings on the records. “As far as I’m concerned, that’s the end of it.”https://t.co/pqexEuTD3Q — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 20, 2022

This is a civil action seeking extraordinary relief. As Judge Dearie noted, Trump has the burden of proof. Asking the court to find that classified documents have been declassified without presenting any evidence of declassification is a non-starter. https://t.co/gpL8CCJD6R — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 20, 2022

Apparently, Judge Dearie has the same question all of us do: why is this litigation not happening in front of the Court that issued the warrant. Since "I appointed Judge Cannon and I trust her to go my way on things" isn't the best answer, Donny doesn't really like the question pic.twitter.com/lXKuyu9vF2 — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) September 19, 2022

