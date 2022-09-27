Lovin’ whiskey

0 shares Share

I always think of tonight’s three songs together. I had a wonderful friend who, after coming out of rehab for his coke habit, took up heavy drinking for his next. I was hurt when he didn’t show up for my birthday party. The next day, I found out he blew off his head with a shotgun, leaving the mess for his mother to find. That was 28 years ago this week.

So it goes. *sigh*

Because it don’t talk back or disagree

It just makes you see so hazily

But in the morning light your life is scattered with the wind

Scattered with the wind.

