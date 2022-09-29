Bella ciao

~ susie

This is the Italian antifascist song, most recently adopted by the Iranian women protesters, and now an international symbol. Here are the English lyrics:

Additional lyrics:

We wake up from a moonlight night Someone calls out ‘Hey, All Humanity’ Either all of us together Or all of us individually, We will stay awake till tomorrow.

 

 

