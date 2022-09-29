0 shares Share

This is the Italian antifascist song, most recently adopted by the Iranian women protesters, and now an international symbol. Here are the English lyrics:

But bury me up in the mountain

O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao,

But bury me up in the mountain

Under the shadow of a beautiful flower

This is the flower of the partisan

O bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

This is the flower of the partisan

Who died for freedom https://t.co/lDIsUWpYyY — Comrade Sohnhalwa (@Sanaaimuhammad3) September 28, 2022

Additional lyrics:

We wake up from a moonlight night Someone calls out ‘Hey, All Humanity’ Either all of us together Or all of us individually, We will stay awake till tomorrow.

The Iranian brave girl who sings the song "Bella Ciao" in Persian language to sympathize with the murder of #Mahsa_Amini . She wants freedom#Iran #IranProtests2022 #OpIran pic.twitter.com/8SsFC88Pdt — 6 o'clock campaign (کمپین ساعت ۶) (@001usd) September 24, 2022

Ukrainian soldiers in the trenches singing the Ukrainian version of the WWII anti-fascist Italian resistance anthem Bella Ciao pic.twitter.com/FJo750teP1 — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 28, 2022

As Italy descends into fascism , let’s have the Italian Priest singing Bella Ciao. ✊pic.twitter.com/DsRWlGD4s4 — Timor O’Seery (@seery_o) September 27, 2022

Hoy son las elecciones en Italia Que no olviden el origen de Bella Ciao

Contra quien combatían

No dejéis entrar entrar al fascismo por la puerta grande pic.twitter.com/HH76b9E1DI — silvia (@Silvia33domin) September 25, 2022

In case you missed it …

This is what happened throughout Italy in 2019 when the last fascist government was in power. People turned out everywhere to sing the famous anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao". #Italy pic.twitter.com/u494LjtGqe — Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) September 26, 2022

Bella Ciao is an anti-fascism song…an anthem to universal human rights & freedom, and a reminder that Italy’s far-right continues to echo Mussolini’s conspiracies, cloaking their fascist ideology whilst rebranding their xenophobic agenda as “conservatism”.pic.twitter.com/M3PUgr2Dcd — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) September 25, 2022

Hundreds singing Bella Ciao, which was adopted as an anthem of the 2009 protests in Iran on demonstration in London today in solidarity with #Mahsa_Amini #SayHerName #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/e55ariYCtu — MENA Solidarity (@MENAsolidarity) September 24, 2022

