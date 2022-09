Call your Congress critter:

🚨🚨🚨 Steny Hoyer and Stephanie Murphy are quietly trying to kill the bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.

Members of Congress have the power to move markets with a single vote. They shouldn’t have a financial interest in individual companies. pic.twitter.com/GTZIwAUxuH

— Emma Lydon (@emmalydon26) September 28, 2022