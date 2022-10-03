Copyright prison

0 shares Share

I don’t write about it, but I’m personally disgusted at the power of the “perpetutal copyright” lobby and it isn’t what the Founders intended at all. They wanted copyright to last 10 years, and then revert to the public domain. I agree with that!

You probably don’t know that blogs are routinely targeted by law firms that do nothing but scout for violations. And even though political blogs can rightly claim fair use, they rarely make enough money to hire a lawyer and have to settle. Whee!

