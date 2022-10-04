0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Oh my god. He’s fucking insane. Imagine how bad the stuff is he was caught with for him to say something this deranged. https://t.co/pxvIuVWLHt — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) October 4, 2022

This is the stuff they seem to have found:

This is from a newly unsealed privilege review filter process filing from DoJ filed under seal on August 30th. Did Donald steal the call logs and hide them at Mar-a-Lago to protect himself? Here’s the whole filing: END https://t.co/kHs7YMNgo6 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 3, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

