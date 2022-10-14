Woman of steel

0 shares Share

Damn, she’s amazing. I was even more impressed with her after seeing this segment of the Jan. 6th committee presentation:

Whoa. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and others talking to DoD, DoJ, local governors, VP Pence and more during January 6th to try to bring an end to the violence. This may be the single most important and gripping clip shown by the Jan. 6 committee to date. pic.twitter.com/OsRnRdFLVi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 13, 2022

Watching Alexandra Pelosi’s Jan 6 film on Anderson Cooper. It’s stunning and eye-opening. There were no plans for such an event yet Pelosi, Schumer and Hoyer took over, working the phones, kicking ass, rushing to certify the votes.

Essentially fighting Donald Trump. — Ramona Gracia Grigg 💙❤️ ☮️ (@RamonaGrigg) October 14, 2022

Speaker Pelosi channeling millions of Democratic women in America…(probably some men too.) https://t.co/h2qlRlGjyv — Mary Beth Williams (@wampumpeag) October 14, 2022

Welp… that 5-minute montage the Jan 6 committee just played leads me to the conclusion that America did have a president on January 6th. Her name was Nancy Pelosi. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 13, 2022

