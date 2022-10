0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Roger Stone bought www.stopthesteal in 2016. This was always the plan! It had nothing to do with reality:

Subpoenaed footage not released by J6C: Stone saying on July 9 – what will happen after November election pic.twitter.com/k4UeyQyo5k — Christoffer Guldbrandsen (@cguld) October 16, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook