I was just saying this to a friend

That even if they won control of the House, their caucus is deeply split and that means anything can happen. Here are some thoughts from the Twitter feed of Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson:

McCarthy’s problem is the same as every single aspect of the legacy GOP and the gentry conservative media. They’re all perfectly conscious of the depravity and danger posed by the MAGA iteration of the Republican Party.

They live by three rules:

First, live a double life. Pretend to donors you’re from GOP 1.0, telling them behind closed doors it’s you or the bloody-handed MAGA horde. “Hey, we gotta pass a tax cut and protect carried interest deductions, and you won’t get that with Speaker MTG.”

In public, lick MTG’s Bradypusian feet, proclaiming they taste as if she danced through a field of honeysuckle. This dance will end soon, because they won’t NEED McCarthy, and he’s too slow to get it.

But the double life is all they’ve got to keep the sane major donor types funding the committees. Again, this illusion is coming to a halt soon, because of Trump’s sadism, the swelling ranks of MAGA types, and their dedication to nihilist spectacle.

The fall of the House of Kevin is going to be spectacular.

Second, pretend that the only path to conservative victories is through a compromise with evil. “Hey, we know they’re leopards, but what’s having your face eaten off if we get our regulatory relief?”

\Owning duh libs is a quick shortcut for having to do any of the intellectual work an actual conservative movement requires. Slap those MAGA mules in harness, feed them the Fox/Facebook cuttlefish paste and out slithers wins in red districts.

Finally, tell stories from The Catalog of Imaginary Demons. Cat litter in classrooms. Stolen elections. Mandatory sharia gay marriage drag queens. Whatever pokes the worn and calcified amygdalae of MAGA.

If there’s decades-long effort by a leftist cabal of secret socialists in America funded by billionaires (that’s MAGA for “Jews” btw) dedicated to imposing communism in America, may I note that they’re doing a terrible job of taking over?

Imaginary armies of Marxist mind controllers just don’t exist…except in the heads of the editors of Trumpbart et al. (And btw, they ALL know better, but rubes gonna click). Kevin McCarthy can BARELY even keep a straight face on these.

Many Republicans breathed a sigh of relief at the idea of Youngkin and DeSantis. “Yay! Credentialed elites like me! HOT sweater vest!” But like McCarthy, they’re out there endorsing the crapulous spew bucket of MAGA loons and weirdos.

This is BEFORE Trump gets in for 2024.

THAT comfy illusion (“He’s gone and Mitch is BACK, baby) is just that. An illusion. Trump — indicted or not — dominates every single aspect of their lives. He is the mass growing inside their lives and souls, killing everything about them in his endless, sadist game.