Tell all your friends

I really hope that people of a certain age realize what Kevin McCarthy is talking about here.

To put it bluntly, the future of Medicare and Social Security hangs in the balance this November. https://t.co/vqhEb3YIBQ — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) October 18, 2022

So the Republican plan is to raise of eligibility for social security and medicare to age 75..and you can't have any other income to qualify for social security and medicare ends at age 90.

I hope seniors are paying attention. — Dana 🌊 (@DanaSan68018976) October 18, 2022

It’s terrifying how many Americans will choose literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse and the reversal of everything from Social Security & Medicare to student loan relief bc they think giving Republicans the power to investigate Hunter Biden will bring down gas prices — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 18, 2022

