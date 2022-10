0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I never really listened closely to these lyrics before. They’re pretty funny:

What’s the matter with the truth did I offend your ears

By suggesting that a change might be a thing to try

Like it would kill you just to try and be a nicer guy

It’s not like you would lose some critical piece

If somehow you moved point A to point B

Maintaining there is no point changing

‘Cause that’s just what you are

That’s just what you are.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook